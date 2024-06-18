RAILA ODINGA appreciates a ‘GEN Z’ lady who urged him to stay at home during the Tuesday demos in Nairobi‘s CBD

The young woman, who had joined
other Kenyans at the Nairobi CBD for the Occupy Parliament protest, urged the
opposition leader to relax.
The woman acknowledged Raila's
efforts in leading nationwide demonstrations to advocate for Kenyans' rights
over the recent years.
“We saw everything you did for
Kenya; now let us. We miss you, but Agwambo, please don't even come
outside," she said.
She asserted that she and her
fellow young people will demonstrate for Kenyans' rights on his behalf.
In response, Raila expressed his gratitude on his X account
(formerly Twitter) to the young lady and all Kenyans who demonstrated against
the Finance Bill 2024.
He stated that seeing the young
girl and other Kenyans fight for their rights makes him a proud father.
" I am a proud father today.
Hongera sana to the young lady and all those who bravely stood up for their
rights!" Raila's statement read.
