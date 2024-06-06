The wife of popular rapper MADTRAXX cries out on social media after he assaulted her - Displays bruised face and claims she has been suffering in silence for 10 years (PHOTOs).









Friday, June 7, 2024 - Popular rapper Madtraxx of the defunct Kansoul Group has been exposed by his wife after he subjected her to physical abuse.

Madtraxx’s wife, Salma, took to her Instagram account and shared photos of her bruised face after the celebrated rapper viciously attacked her.

The mother of two further revealed that she has been suffering in silence for 10 years at the hands of the abusive rapper.

She is battling anxiety, fear, and trauma after being abused by her celebrity husband.

“Never have I thought I’ll be beaten in my life… but I married an animal!!

"Y’all superstar MADTRAXX!!.

"My whole life I’ve been battling anxiety, fear, and trauma!!

"Just because of this guy. 10 years with a woman abuser,” she wrote.

Madtrxx officially got married to his pretty wife in 2018 in a lavish wedding attended by friends and family members.

They had dated for over a decade before they officially got married.

He gifted her a Range Rover on her wedding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.