I will not allow tribal groupings and ethnic politics in Kenya – RUTO fires a warning shot at GACHAGUA and the restive Mt. Kenya as fallout escalates

His
remarks come amid growing tensions with his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and
increasing political unrest within the Mt Kenya region.
In a
powerful speech, President Ruto condemned the divisive ethnic politics that
have recently surfaced, particularly from Mt Kenya leaders following the Limuru
III meeting last month.
"Kenya
has no room for tribal or ethnic-based politics," declared Ruto, affirming
his administration's commitment to a development-focused agenda as promised
during the 2022 election campaign.
"We will never return to the politics of ethnicity or personality.
"We will never
revert to a politics where people are not at the centre," Ruto stated,
emphasizing that the 2022 General Election marked a critical shift towards
issue-based politics in Kenya.
He
lauded the election for clearing the path away from tribal politics and setting
a precedent for future political engagement.
The once-harmonious relationship between Ruto and Gachagua is showing signs of strain.
The
cracks within their United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have become evident, with
infighting reminiscent of the discord that plagued former President Uhuru
Kenyatta's Jubilee Party.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
