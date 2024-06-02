I will not allow tribal groupings and ethnic politics in Kenya – RUTO fires a warning shot at GACHAGUA and the restive Mt. Kenya as fallout escalates









Sunday, June 2, 2024 - President William Ruto has issued a stern warning against the resurgence of ethnic politics during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at Masinde Muliro Stadium.

His remarks come amid growing tensions with his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and increasing political unrest within the Mt Kenya region.

In a powerful speech, President Ruto condemned the divisive ethnic politics that have recently surfaced, particularly from Mt Kenya leaders following the Limuru III meeting last month.

"Kenya has no room for tribal or ethnic-based politics," declared Ruto, affirming his administration's commitment to a development-focused agenda as promised during the 2022 election campaign.

"We will never return to the politics of ethnicity or personality.

"We will never revert to a politics where people are not at the centre," Ruto stated, emphasizing that the 2022 General Election marked a critical shift towards issue-based politics in Kenya.

He lauded the election for clearing the path away from tribal politics and setting a precedent for future political engagement.

The once-harmonious relationship between Ruto and Gachagua is showing signs of strain.

The cracks within their United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have become evident, with infighting reminiscent of the discord that plagued former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST