Surfing legend and Pirates of the Caribbean star, TAMAYO PERRY, is killed in shark attack as his body is washed up with an arm and leg missing

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Surfing legend, Tamayo Perry, who once appeared in a Pirates of the Caribbean film, has been killed in a shark attack while surfing off the shores of Oahu.
Perry, 49, was found off Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu's
North Shore by local surfers with an arm and a leg missing, according to
Stab Magazine.
First responders said he appeared to have suffered 'more
than one possible shark bite.'
Lifeguards then brought Perry to shore by jetski and
paramedics pronounced him dead, officials said in a news conference.
Ocean Safety personnel posted shark warnings in the area
following the attack.
Perry started surfing at the age of 12, and by the time he
was a teenager, he was considered the 'quiet up-and-coming local boy who had to
borrow surf boards because he had no sponsors,' according to The Encyclopedia
of Surfing.
'By 1997, the wiry goofy-footer had gone a long way to
developing a tube riding style, combining traits from Gerry Lopez and Tom
Carroll, his two favorite old-school Pipeline surfers,' it says.
Two years later, Perry would win the Pipeline Masters, and
by 2005, Perry was widely regarded as one of Pipeline's most prominent surfers
- gaining attention for his smile and casual poise as he battled large waves.
His charisma and skills also landed him roles in the 2002
hit Blue Crush, Lost, the Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and
Hawaii Five-0.
