'God thank you for allowing me to see another year' - Final tragic post of rapper JULIO FOOLIO before he was shot dead at his 26th birthday celebration is revealed







Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - American rapper, Julio Foolio tragically posted on social media 'God thank you for allowing me to see another year' hours before he was shot dead at his 26th birthday party.

The rapper, whose real name was Charles Jones, was celebrating with friends at an AirBnB in Tampa, Florida, before he checked into a Holiday Inn when he was 'ambushed' in the parking lot.

Foolio shared photos and videos of the pool party with his Instagram followers throughout the evening of June 22.





One story revealed the police showed up and shut down the celebration, but the party continued to another location.

The rapper also tragically posted on X the day before: 'God thank you for allowing me to see another Year & To celebrate another birthday. Appreciate all the birthday wishes so far.'





One video posted on Foolio's social media saw him showing his followers around the AirBnB with a pool that he was staying in.

He captioned the post: 'We jus[t] got to here for my pool party Tampa Florida if you already got the addy pull up at 6-6:30.'

Foolio's death has been confirmed by his attorney Lewis Fusco after Tampa Police said they responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive at approximately 4.40am.





One person was killed and three others injured in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn.

Tampa Police Public Information Officer Jonee' Lewis wrote in a press release: 'The victim in this morning's shooting is believed to be Charles Jones.

'Positive identification is pending confirmation from the Medical Examiner's Office.'

The popular Jacksonville rapper has been a target of numerous shootings in the past with the latest occurring just eight months ago in October 2023. This was said to be another 'ambush' style attack.

On November 8, 202, he was also injured in a shooting.