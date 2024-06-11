Students joining universities in September are in tears as RUTO ‘refuses’ to fund them – Look! ZAKAYO has killed education in the country

In the Report on the Consideration of the
Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the 2024/25 Financial Year released on
Thursday, the budget for the Universities Funding Board shall be slashed.
The report prepared by the Kiharu MP
Ndindi Nyoro-led committee proposed that Ksh5.2 billion should be slashed from
the board's budget.
Due to the slashed budget, universities may be forced to increase school fees which will affect a majority of students.
This
would see more students failing to join universities.
Notably, the board is mandated to apportion
funds to universities per the criteria established, it also
mobilizes and receives funds for funding from government, donors, and other
sources.
This proposal comes at a time when the new
university funding model was introduced to ensure students of all categories
get funding to join universities, colleges, and TVETs.
However, the funding model has faced
challenges barely a year since it was operationalized.
Last Tuesday, complaints were raised before
Members of Parliament that thousands of students had opted out of university
due to a lack of proper facilitation arising from hiccups associated with
the new model.
The hurdles forced the Education Committee to
order universities to recall university admission letters arguing that there
were anomalies in the fee structure despite the new model.
In the same vein, the MPs in the report
proposed the reduction of the Commission for University Education (CUE) budget
by Ksh40 million.
