Reality hits Mt. Kenya as the region begins to feel the impact of Muguka ban – See what is happening after only 2 weeks

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - The rate of unemployment in Mt. Kenya is on the rise after the ban on muguka and the closure of miraa and muguka-selling shops in the area.

According to Kariuki Simba, a farmer from Embu County who spoke to the press, the number of casual labourers being hired had decreased from approximately 1,000 to 100.

"Earlier you would find that they have employed 1,000 people but now the number has decreased drastically," he added.

Simba revealed that the reduced number results from the ban on muguka in the Coastal region.

Mombasa County is leading the charge against the stimulant.

He further argued that hundreds have been left jobless and those left are working in shifts, significantly reducing their wages.

Additionally, Simba revealed that the amount of Miraa being sold had also declined. This has further exacerbated the losses incurred by the farmers.

"Before the ban, the business was good but after we have lost millions in losses. As we speak, the amount of Miraa being sold is lower compared to before," he added.

He revealed that some farmers were opting to throw away the crops and the labourers are maintaining the farms in the meantime.

Notably, this ban was enforced to prevent school-going children from consuming the stimulant.

All those found selling miraa face a fine and imprisonment as outlined by each county.

When the ban was enforced last month, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir emphasized that the county was determined to protect all the children. Kilifi Governor on the other hand Fatuma Achani increased the charges for muguka.

The farmers have asked the county governments to reconsider the ban and instead put measures to regulate the sale.

