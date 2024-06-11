CS NAKHUMICHA inadvertently reveals how RUTO will track your income and wealth using SHIF’s hidden tool – Look! This is scary









Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has inadvertently revealed that no Kenyan will be able to hide his income from President William Ruto’s government.

This is after she revealed that the government has a testing tool to track the income and wealth of self-employed Kenyans.

Speaking during an interview, Nakhumicha explained that the self-testing tool will calculate wealth and pave the way for unemployed and self-employed individuals to remit funds to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

She explained that the tool will inform the government which categories the contributors fall in and how much they can be expected to contribute.

"We have people who are in self-employment so they have an income so they know how much they make," Nakhumicha stated.

"We have a means-testing tool which is a scientific tool that has been developed and it is self-testing. It is you saying that this is me, I am in an informal setting and this is how much I make in a year and therefore the calculation for my 2.75 per cent will be this much."

She further revealed that the tool will categorize the self-employed, unemployed but with an income, and those who have no income.

However, she cautioned those eying to dupe the government into remitting less than their income categories.

The CS revealed that the state will study economic characteristics such as their lifestyles and personal belongings to determine the categories they fall in.

"You cannot hide your economic characteristics. If I look at the watch you are wearing, I can give an estimate of what your income is. I want to speak to Kenyans, you don’t have to hide, this is your health, take care of your health," the CS explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST