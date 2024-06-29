Greedy church leaders continue to flock to State House to cleanse RUTO after he killed innocent youths - He met 96 Kikuyu bishops from AIPCA church, one of the most corrupt churches in Kenya.





Saturday, June 29, 2024 - President William Ruto met 96 bishops from the African Independent Pentecostal Church (AIPCA) at State House, led by the Presiding Archbishop Samson Muthuri.

Ruto said the government has deliberate programmes and policies to create jobs and income opportunities for the young people, even as anti-government protests continue.

He said there will be youth forums to discuss the the country's economic challenges.

Ruto said the bishops committed to take part in the forums.

“The government has deliberate programmes and policies to create job and income opportunities for our young people.

"These include the Affordable Housing Programme, digital jobs, labour migration and industrialisation through county aggregation and industrial parks and special economic zones.

"The proposed youth and multi-sectoral forums will give the youth and other stakeholders a platform to discuss these and other national economic challenges that face our country.

"Met leaders of the African Independent Pentecostal Church Africa who committed to take part in the multi-sectoral forum, State House Nairobi. They included 96 bishops led by Presiding Archbishop Samson Muthuri,” he wrote.

APCIA church is among the most corrupt churches in the country.

The leaders frequent State House to take brown envelopes whenever they get an opportunity.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.