Sports CS ABABU NAMWAMBA stood like a scarecrow as "RUTO Must Go" chants filled the air at Carnivore Restaurant - Kenyans are tired!!





Saturday, June 22, 2024 - Kenyans are tired of President William Ruto’s government, going by what happened at Carnivore Restaurant during a function to celebrate departed comedian Fredrick Omondi on Friday.

During the function attended by celebrities, Ruto sent Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to represent him.

However, when he took the podium to read the president's speech, Namwamba was met with "Ruto must go" chants, leaving him confused like a coyote.

Daniel "Churchill" Ndambuki had to step in and plead with the audience to stop the chants as Namwamba stood like a scarecrow on stage.

“This is Ababu Namwamba….KENYA’s minister of SPORTS, ARTS & YOUTH AFFARS.

"Being BOOOED off stage…In the 6 minutes, he was on STAGE, he only spoke for less than 2 MINUTES!! Things will be HARD on the GROUND from now on for KENYAN Politicians.

"Churchill really TRIED to save the situation…but the INJEKTION was too DEEP to rescue the PATIENT,” One Kenyan wrote on social media.

Here is a video of Namwamba being heckled like a Burukenge at Carnivore restaurant in Nairobi.

