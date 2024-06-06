South African woman sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for hiring hitmen who killed her husband

Thursday, June 6, 2024 - A 47-year-old woman, Kedibone Lonia Nyathi, has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by the High Court of South Africa; Limpopo Division in Polokwane, after she pleaded guilty to killing her husband, Sandy Nyathi.
Nyathi was previously charged with three young men whom she
had contracted to kill her husband.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional Spokesperson,
Limpopo Division, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, who disclosed this in a statement on
Wednesday, June 5, 2024, said Nyathi, was charged with murder.
“The charge relates to an incident of 03 December 2022, in
Enable village in the district of Mopani. The accused was previously charged
alongside three young men who she had contracted to kill her husband,” the
statement read.
The erstwhile co-accused persons: Remember Surprise Malepe
(19), Ethen Raganya(18) and Poopo Ventry Mabela(18) entered into a plea and
sentence agreement with the state and they were expected to testify against the
accused.
The accused were sentenced as follows: Malepe to an
effective 10 years, and Raganya and Mabela were sentenced to an effective 8
years each.
After their conviction and sentence, the trio became state
witnesses and the case against Nyathi was separated.
In an about turn, the accused (Nyathi) who had earlier
indicated that she intended to plead not guilty changed her tune and negotiated
a plea and sentence agreement with the state.
Her plea and sentence agreement revealed that she contracted
the former co-accused to kill her husband for a fee of R15 000, she further
asked her accomplices to stage a hi-jacking by barricading the road where she
will pass together with the deceased.
The accused was driving her vehicle pretending that she was
accompanying her husband to work, on the other hand informing her accomplices
to prepare themselves for killing. Before she reached the workplace, she then
stopped the car and asked the deceased to remove objects which were thrown into
the road.
The deceased alighted from the vehicle, and that’s when the
deceased was stabbed to death by the former accused persons and one of the
former co-accused pretended to attack her (Nyathi).
In mitigation, the defence submitted that there are
substantial and compelling circumstances present in this matter because the
accused was a first offender, she had shown true remorse by pleading guilty,
she has a minor child, and she is suffering from two chronic illnesses.
In aggravation of the sentence, the senior state Advocate
Nkhetheni Munyai submitted that this offence was committed out of greed since
the investigations revealed that she ( Nyathi ) had several insurance policy
payments that she was entitled to in the event of the deceased death.
Advocate Munyai further said that the suitable sentence, in
this case, should be 25 years imprisonment.
The acting judge Ngobeni found that the plea and sentence
agreement was in the interests of justice and accordingly sentenced the accused
to 25 years of direct imprisonment. The accused was also declared unfit to
possess a firearm.
The NPA welcomed the sentence and the Director of Public
Prosecutions, advocate Ivy Thenga commended both the State advocate Munyai and
the investigation Officer, Detective Sergeant Sello Rony Maepa of Maake police
station for building an insurmountable case against the accused which left her
with no option but to plead guilty.
