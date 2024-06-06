"I have not been sick ever since I got a divorce" TISHA CAMPBELL says her sarcoidosis went into remission after her divorce from DUANE MARTIN (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 6, 2024 - Actress Tisha Campbell has revealed that her health issues have been rectified and her sarcoidosis went into remission after her divorce from actor Duane Martin.

The singer was a guest on The Mibo Show to discuss sarcoidosis and her overcoming the disorder in front of a live audience at the Johnson & Johnson headquarters in New Brunswick, NewJersey.

Campbell opened up about her battle with sarcoidosis and how she had to fight the system to advocate for her health.

Sarcoidosis is a condition that causes your immune system to overreact and make lumps or nodules called granulomas. The growths most commonly occur in the lungs, lymph nodes, eyes and skin.





Speaking during the interview, Tisha said: "I have been in remission for four years now, and they can't find it (lump) at the base of my brain at all.

‘I haven't gotten sick, not one time, ad I was so scared to get Covid because I thought if I get Covid I’m gonna die. Every cold took me to the hospital, every sniffle, allergies, It would just build up and I would get sick.

“But I have not been sick ever since I got a divorce.”

She laughed when she said this and the other women in the room laughed too.

Tisha and Duane got married in 1996. In 2018, Tisha filed for divorce and it was finalised in 2020. The couple share sons Xen Martin and Ezekiel Czar Martin.

Watch Tisha talk about her health in the video below.