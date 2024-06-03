Soft Life: Bishop DAVID MURIITHI’s baby mama, JUDY MUTAVE, has acquired a car after she started getting Ksh 100K monthly child support from him (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - City hairdresser, Judy Mutave, is living a soft life after renowned city preacher Bishop David Muriithi of House of Grace Church agreed to give her monthly child support.

Judy took the flamboyant preacher to court and demanded monthly child support of Ksh 100,000.

She also sought Sh1,000 for salon, Sh5,000 for entertainment, Sh3,000 for utilities, Sh2,000 for the boy’s toys, Sh20,000 per month for food and shopping, Sh35,000 for house rent, Sh11,000 for clothing, and Sh10,000 for house help.

Muriithi gave in to her demands to avoid being humiliated in public.

She is now living a good life and even acquired a car.

See photos.









