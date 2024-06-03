Retired slay queen turned reverend, MARY LINCOLN, excited as her younger sister gets married to an older man - Wanaume tafuteni pesa (PHOTOs).









Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Renowned Kikuyu gospel singer turned pastor, Mary Lincoln, could not hide her joy after her younger sister Joyce got married to an older man in a colorful traditional wedding ceremony.

The mother of three took to her Facebook account and shared photos posing with her sister and her partner, who is said to be twice Joyce’s age and deep-pocketed.

She congratulated them and wished them a happy marriage.

However, a section of Netizens trolled Joyce for getting married to an older man and claimed that she was just after his money.

According to reports, Mary's sister is 29 years old and her partner is alleged to be 58.

“58 - 29 = 29. The mbaba is twice her age,” one of Mary Lincoln’s followers commented.

See photos of the ceremony.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.