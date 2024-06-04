A man smoked out by the police after he was caught ‘domesticating’ a high school girl - Watch the dramatic video.









Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - A middle-aged man was taken to police custody after he was caught living with a high school girl.

The girl went missing in unclear circumstances, only for her parents to find out that she was living with the suspect.

They reported the matter to the police, leading to a daylight raid that saw the man arrested.

A video shared online shows the man being escorted to the police station in the company of the girl, who was dressed in full school uniform.

He covered his face in shame as passersby recorded videos and took photos.

