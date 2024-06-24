Socialite HAJIA4REAL extradited to the United States for $2m fraud; pleads for 3 months in jail and deportation to Ghana

Sunday, June 23, 2024 - Ghanaian socialite/singer, Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as, Hajia4Reall, is reportedly pleading for 3 months in jail and deportation back to Ghana over her involvement in a $2m fraud.
The social media influencer was arrested on November 10,
2022, in the UK for the alleged conspiracy and brought to the US on Friday, May
12.
She was later charged with one count of conspiracy to commit
wire fraud, one count of wire fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy,
and one count of money laundering, each of which carry a maximum sentence
of 20 years in prison.
In February 2024, Hajia 4Real pleaded guilty for her
role in laundering the proceeds of a series of romance scams.
According to Pulse Ghana, Hajia4Reall’s lawyer has now
requested leniency from the judge, asking for a three-month jail sentence
followed by deportation to Ghana.
In a plea for mercy, the lawyer argued that Hajia4Reall had
been influenced by a fraud syndicate and emphasised her role as a mother who
needs to care for her daughter.
Her plea is said to be part of a trove of letters and other
documents submitted to the court begging for leniency.
