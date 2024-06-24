Socialite HAJIA4REAL extradited to the United States for $2m fraud; pleads for 3 months in jail and deportation to Ghana







Sunday, June 23, 2024 - Ghanaian socialite/singer, Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as, Hajia4Reall, is reportedly pleading for 3 months in jail and deportation back to Ghana over her involvement in a $2m fraud.

The social media influencer was arrested on November 10, 2022, in the UK for the alleged conspiracy and brought to the US on Friday, May 12.

She was later charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of wire fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy, and one count of money laundering, each of which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

In February 2024, Hajia 4Real pleaded guilty for her role in laundering the proceeds of a series of romance scams.

According to Pulse Ghana, Hajia4Reall’s lawyer has now requested leniency from the judge, asking for a three-month jail sentence followed by deportation to Ghana.

In a plea for mercy, the lawyer argued that Hajia4Reall had been influenced by a fraud syndicate and emphasised her role as a mother who needs to care for her daughter.

Her plea is said to be part of a trove of letters and other documents submitted to the court begging for leniency.