Wife of UDA politician who died in an accident tries to take her own life by ingesting poison after her business collapsed and house almost auctioned (PHOTOs).





Monday, June 24, 2024 - The wife of the late Lakeview Ward MCA Karanja Mburu is admitted in hospital after she tried to take her own wife.

Karanja’s wife, Damaris, reportedly ingested poison on Sunday but was rescued by neighbours and rushed to the hospital.

Naivasha MP, Jayne Kihara, visited her in the hospital and said she has been battling depression after her business collapsed.

The house that President Ruto built for her after her husband died in an accident while still in office is being auctioned after she defaulted on loans.

Currently, she is struggling to feed and educate her kids, prompting her to attempt suicide.

Wife to the late Lakeview ward MCA Karanja Mburu in Naivasha cheated death narrowly Sunday after allegedly taking poison at her Nyondia home was neutralized at Naivasha hospital. Mburu died in a road crash at Elementaita on the Naivasha Nakuru highway 4years ago.… pic.twitter.com/4MkRyVGdmT — TV47 (@tv47news) June 23, 2024

The area MP visited her in hospital and said mental health is a serious disease in the country.

“Mental health is a serious disease that should not be ignored.

“Today afternoon I visited Ms Damaris Wanjiru (wife to the late Hon. Karanja Mburu) at Naivasha level 4 hospital where she is admitted.

"Pole Sana my friend Damaris for what you are going through.

“Count on my support,” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.