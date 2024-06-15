Singer RIHANNA reveals the biggest challenge she experienced during pregnancy







Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Rihanna has revealed one of the biggest challenges she experienced during pregnancy.

The Fenty mogul, 36, admitted she suffered from hair loss after becoming a mother, but she's 'learned to embrace' the unpredictable postpartum experience.

'Oh my gosh, girl. That was not on the pamphlet,' said Rihanna in an interview with Refinery29 during her Fenty Hair launch on Monday in Los Angeles.

She added that she 'not expect it to happen in waves either,' explaining: 'I thought it would just happen and grow back.

'But it went this spot, then this spot, then this spot, and at that point, you’re just like, "Alright, enough is enough."'

Rihanna added, 'But I also learned to embrace that in itself. That actually just made me get a little more creative and clever with my hairstyles.'

The Unapologetic artist welcomed her second child, son Riot Rose, 10 months, in August with partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. They also share 2-year-old son RZA Athelaston.

The Ocean's 8 actress confirmed at Monday's event she 'would definitely have more kids,' before clarifying she's 'not pregnant.'