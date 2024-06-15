FBI reveals that singer BAD BUNNY's concert was targeted for race war mass shooting







Saturday, June 15, 2024 - The U.S. FBI has revealed that an Arizona man allegedly tried to spark a race war ahead of the 2024 election by carrying out a mass shooting at singer Bad Bunny's concert.

The Caucasian man identified as 58-year-old Mark Adams Prieto, reportedly hatched his plan to kill Black people and other minorities at a hip-hop show in Atlanta in mid-May, and based on the dates the feds mentioned in their just-unsealed indictment, it lines up with the singer's concert dates.

The Feds caught wind of Prieto's alleged heinous intentions from a confidential informant and dispatched an undercover agent to get close to him during their probe.





Prieto recruited the informant and an FBI agent to help him launch his attack, thinking they were in lockstep with his racist views on Blacks, Jews and Muslims. The feds specified in the court documents that Prieto wanted to trigger a "race war prior to the 2024 United States Presidential Election."

Prieto talked openly about specific details of the alleged planned attack, going so far as to sell a couple of rifles to one of his two "confidantes." They also attached photos.

It was alleged that he told the informants that he chose Atlanta because Georgia used to be a conservative state, but it became "f***ed up" over recent years due to African Americans who have migrated there from other crime-ridden parts of the country.





Prieto is alleged to have said he picked the Bad Bunny concert because of the high concentration of Black people that'd be in attendance. He also allegedly mentioned he'd leave behind confederate flags afterwards while yelling "whities out here killing" and "KKK all the way."

The FBI finally took down Prieto on May 14, the day of the Bad Bunny show at State Farm Arena by pulling over the suspect as he drove through New Mexico. FBI agents said they recovered 7 firearms from Prieto as they arrested him.

A grand jury handed down the indictment as prosecutors charged Prieto with Firearms Trafficking, Transfer of a Firearm for Use in a Hate Crime, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. Fortunately, the would-be alleged planned shooting never came to fruition.