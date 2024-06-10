Singer MAREN MORRIS comes out as BIS3XUAL four months after finalizing divorce from husband RYAN HURD

Monday, June 10, 2024 - American singer-songwriter, Maren Morris has publicly come out as bisexual four months after finalizing her divorce from her husband Ryan Hurd
The 34-year-old Grammy winner made the announcement on
Sunday, in honor of LGBTQAI Pride month, after performing a concert in Phoenix,
AZ.
She captioned her Instagram announcement: 'Happy
to be the B in LGBTQ+, happy pride!'
Maren received supportive comments from Allison Ponthier as well as fellow songstresses Kate Yeager, Lindsay Ell, Marielle Kraft, and Heather
The singer has been an outspoken ally for the LGBTQAI
community since 2022, partnering with GLAAD and served guest judging duties on
the five-time Emmy-winning reality competition RuPaul's Drag Race in 2023.
Last year, Morris proudly performed at the Love Rising
benefit held in Nashville which protested Tennessee legislation aimed at
cross-dressing performers, trans youth, and same-sex marriage
Morris' announcement came four months after
she finalized her divorce from country crooner Ryan Hurd, whom she
pays $2,100 in child support each month.
The Tree singer and the 37-year-old Grammy nominee, who
originally met in 2013 while co-writing Tim McGraw's 2014 track Last Turn Home,
separated on October 2nd after five years of marriage.
