Father of 3 shoots his own brother dead, injures his mom and kills himself in shocking murder-suicide







Monday, June 10, 2024 - A married father of three gunned down his brother and injured their mom inside their family’s home in Queens, U.S, before turning the gun on himself over the weekend.

The sad incident occurred on Saturday night, June 8.

Karamjit Multani, 33, stormed into his 27-year-old brother Vipanpal Multani’s room around 10:30 p.m. and opened fire, striking him in the torso before fleeing the 95th Street and 11th

Avenue home in South Richmond Hill, according to police.

Karamjit Multani was later found a mile away with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and a gun next to his body, sources said.

The brothers’ 52-year-old mother was injured as bullets flew. She was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Vipanpal wasn’t killed immediately but succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

“He told me, ‘Please, don’t let me die,'” the family’s neighbor told CBS News, recalling how he ran into the home after the chaos erupted.

“He died in my hands later.”





The shocking murder-suicide followed a quiet evening that involved a family dinner of pizza, the brothers’ devasted father told the news station.

What drove Karamjit, who was married with three young kids, to kill his younger brother is still a mystery.

“That we don’t know. I don’t know,” the father said, adding that Karamjit walked into his brother’s bedroom and immediately sprayed him with bullets without warning.

According to his dad, Karamjit was financially sound and showed no signs of aggression toward his family, who had no idea he had a gun.

When asked if there were any problems between his sons, the grieving father said, “Not big problems. Sometimes little disagreements, no problems.”