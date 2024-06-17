17 year old girl's lung burst after vaping the equivalent of 57 cigarettes a day







Monday, June 10, 2024 - A dad rushed his daughter to hospital when a hole

lllburst in her lung after she vaped the equivalent of 400 cigarettes a week.

Mark Blythe broke down emotionally when he got a call saying his daughter Kyla, 17, had collapsed and turned ‘blue’ during a sleepover at a friend’s house early on May 11.

Kyla thought her habit was ‘harmless’ until that morning when her lung collapsed because excessive vaping had burst a small air blister known as a pulmonary bleb on her lungs.

After nearly going into cardiac arrest, Kyla underwent a five-and-a-half-hour surgery to remove a part of her lung.

It took another two weeks before the student was allowed home.

Mark said: ‘It was terrifying for me. I’ve cried like a baby. It was horrible to watch. I’ve been with her the whole time.’

‘It was life-threatening. It really did threaten her life because she was so close to having a cardiac arrest on that Friday.

‘They said she went blue. They thought she’d gone.’





Kyla has been vaping since she turned 15 taking an entire 4,000-puff vapes each week, the equivalent of 400 cigarettes a week, or 57 a day.

Now she says her ordeal has made her scared of the habit.

Kyla said: ‘When I was 15 it started becoming a popular thing. All my friends were doing it. I just thought it would be harmless and that I would be fine.

’Everyday I would use the 4,000-puff ones and I would go through them in about a week.

‘I honestly thought they were harmless and wouldn’t do anything to anyone, even though I had seen so many things about it. I just feel like everyone has that same view.

‘But now I won’t touch them. I wouldn’t go near them. The situation has really scared me out of them.

‘I was terrified. We went in there thinking we were only going to be in there for a few hours but ended up being there for two weeks having surgeries and all this.’

Alarmed by his daughter’s close call with death, Mark is keen to warn other young people to ‘throw away vapes’ because ‘it’s not worth it’.

The dad-of-nine said: ‘I’ve been to hell and back with Kyla over the last couple of weeks.

‘I just put it down to vaping, they can’t put it down to anything else but vaping that’s caused this





‘She was at a friend’s house and I got a phone call at 4am that she had collapsed and gone blue. I went round for her. We took her down to the hospital.

‘Her lung collapsed this time due to the hole. They put a drain in her. She’s a little girl who doesn’t like needles. She screamed. She was close to having a cardiac arrest.

‘They rushed us into Newcastle and she had the operation on Tuesday. It was a five-and-a-half-hour operation. She’d had a seizure on the operating table.

‘I was talking to the surgeon and he was saying about these blebs that can form on the lungs.

‘They think it is the throw away vapes that burst these blebs and puncture a hole in your lungs.

‘Apparently it’s a big thing now. He’s done a lot of operations like this.’