17 year old girl's lung burst after vaping the equivalent of 57 cigarettes a day

Monday, June 10, 2024 - A dad rushed his daughter to hospital when a hole
lllburst in her lung after she vaped the equivalent of 400
cigarettes a week.
Mark Blythe broke down emotionally when he got a call saying
his daughter Kyla, 17, had collapsed and turned ‘blue’ during a sleepover at a
friend’s house early on May 11.
Kyla thought her habit was ‘harmless’ until that morning
when her lung collapsed because excessive vaping had burst a small air blister
known as a pulmonary bleb on her lungs.
After nearly going into cardiac arrest, Kyla underwent a
five-and-a-half-hour surgery to remove a part of her lung.
It took another two weeks before the student was allowed
home.
Mark said: ‘It was terrifying
for me. I’ve cried like a baby. It was horrible to watch. I’ve been with her
the whole time.’
‘It was life-threatening. It
really did threaten her life because she was so close to having a cardiac
arrest on that Friday.
‘They said she went blue. They thought she’d gone.’
Kyla has been vaping since she turned 15 taking an entire
4,000-puff vapes each week, the equivalent of 400 cigarettes a week, or 57 a
day.
Now she says her ordeal has made her scared of the habit.
Kyla said: ‘When I was 15 it
started becoming a popular thing. All my friends were doing it. I just thought
it would be harmless and that I would be fine.
’Everyday I would use the
4,000-puff ones and I would go through them in about a week.
‘I honestly thought they were
harmless and wouldn’t do anything to anyone, even though I had seen so many
things about it. I just feel like everyone has that same view.
‘But now I won’t touch them.
I wouldn’t go near them. The situation has really scared me out of them.
‘I was terrified. We went in
there thinking we were only going to be in there for a few hours but ended up
being there for two weeks having surgeries and all this.’
Alarmed by his daughter’s close call with death, Mark is
keen to warn other young people to ‘throw away vapes’ because ‘it’s not worth
it’.
The dad-of-nine said: ‘I’ve
been to hell and back with Kyla over the last couple of weeks.
‘I just put it down to vaping, they can’t put it down to anything else but vaping that’s caused this
‘She was at a friend’s house
and I got a phone call at 4am that she had collapsed and gone blue. I went
round for her. We took her down to the hospital.
‘Her lung collapsed this time
due to the hole. They put a drain in her. She’s a little girl who doesn’t like
needles. She screamed. She was close to having a cardiac arrest.
‘They rushed us into
Newcastle and she had the operation on Tuesday. It was a five-and-a-half-hour
operation. She’d had a seizure on the operating table.
‘I was talking to the surgeon
and he was saying about these blebs that can form on the lungs.
‘They think it is the throw
away vapes that burst these blebs and puncture a hole in your lungs.
‘Apparently it’s a big thing
now. He’s done a lot of operations like this.’
0 Comments