Singer LADY GAGA responds to pregnancy rumors after photos surfaced from her sister's wedding







Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - American singer and actress, Lady Gaga has finally come out to address rumors that she's pregnant with her and her boyfriend Michael Polansky's first child.

Photos surfaced from Gaga‘s sister Natali Germanotta‘s wedding weekend and the singer appears to be sporting a baby bump in some photos. She was joined at the Maine wedding by longtime partner Michael Polansky.

Now, Gaga, 38, has shot down the rumors with a new video shared to her TikTok channel.





'Not pregnant – just down bad cryin at the gym,' captioned Gaga, who was partially quoting lyrics to pop rival Taylor Swift's song Down Bad. The expression 'Down bad' is mostly used to refer to feelings of longing and sadness.

She then encouraged her 9.3million followers to 'register to vote.'

Gaga recorded a brief video of herself from the chest up that showed her in the midst of getting her hair and makeup done.





Wearing a nude wig cap and bold black eyeliner, she lip-synced the viral TikTok audio: 'I don't have to find an aesthetic, I am an aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me.'

Gaga has been in a longterm relationship with entrepreneur Michael Polansky, 46