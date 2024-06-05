Award-winning masked rapper C.GAMBINO shot dead in ambush at Swedish car park

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Grammy Award-winning masked rapper, C.Gambino has been shot dead in a car park ambush in Sweden.
The 26-year-old, whose real name is
Karar Ramadan, was parked in Gothenburg last night when he was shot
twice, police confirmed to Swedish media.
He parked his car at a garage in Gothenburg where one or
more attackers were lying in wait, according to police.
The rapper was shot and hit by at least two bullets,
investigators said, with pictures from the scene showing several holes in a
glass door.
A chart-topper in his native Sweden, C.Gambino had a
million monthly listeners on Spotify and recently released a new single.
The hip-hop artist received a Grammi - Sweden's most
prestigious music prize which is equivalent to the American Grammy Award,
just a few weeks ago.
C.Gambino's death comes just a few years after the shooting
of another high-profile Swedish rapper.
Nils Kurt Erik Einar Grönberg, who went by the name Einár,
was just 19 years old when he was killed in an 'execution-style shooting' in
2021.
According to the Swedish public broadcaster SVT, the
rapper's shooting was gang-related.
Police have refused to rule out gang warfare as the reason
behind the latest killing, Swedish media reports.
Detectives emphasised that this does not mean the victim
himself was necessarily involved in gangs, though reports have suggested he may
have links to a local group.
After the murder, the police task force raided an address in
Gothenburg, according to Expressen.
Several people have been brought in for questioning, but
there is no suspect at present, according to police.
A man who has lived in the area for 15 years and was nearby
when the attack happened told newspaper Dagens Nyhter that the
shooting was just the latest in the area after a man was shot in the foot on
Sunday.
'Unfortunately, I think we can expect more,' he said, 'But
this is not the gang that was around in 2011-12, these are younger guys, the
older guys are sitting in. We have a new generation going on here... It's sad.'
Several witnesses reportedly saw a car leave the scene
shortly after the shooting, with reports that it was a silver Volvo V70.
The investigation is ongoing, police said, and they are
appealing to the public for information.
