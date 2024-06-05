Disgraced Hip Hop Mogul, SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS sells majority stake in Revolt amid legal issues

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Disgraced Hip Hop Mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs has parted ways with the media company he founded, Revolt, selling his majority stake in the company which is now owned by employees amid several lawsuits alleging sexual assault.
Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels told The New York
Times before Revolt announced its new leadership that Diddy and the
company were now “completely separated and dissociated from each other,” adding
Diddy is no longer on the board and has no shares or equity in Revolt.
“Shares held by the company’s former chair, Sean ‘Diddy’
Combs, have been fully redeemed and retired,” the company told the outlet in a
statement.
It continued: "As the company continues to pioneer a
new era of entertainment that empowers creators and establishes a new media
model, this transformative structure ensures that the employees who are driving
the company’s growth also have the opportunity to benefit from its
success."
According to NBC News, Revolt "will remain
Black-owned and operated."
Diddy stepped down as Revolt’s chairman last
November after his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and two other
women accused him of sexual assault and abuse, and at that time the
company said he had previously had “no operational or day-to-day role in the
business.”
At the time, Revolt released a statement via social
media announcing the "I'll Be Missing You" artist would no longer
serve as the network's chairman, while a rep for the rapper told PEOPLE that it
was a temporary move.
"Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as
chairman of Revolt," the company's statement began. "While Mr. Combs
has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this
decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission
to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all
Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora."
It continued, "Our focus has always been one that
reflects our commitment to the collective journey of Revolt — one that is
not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our
entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating and championing our culture — and
that continues."
Since November 2023, Combs has been named in eight
civil lawsuits.
At least six people have claimed in their filings that the
Bad Boy Entertainment founder sexually assaulted or harassed with
the latest lawsuit filed on May 23. Some of the lawsuits included trafficking
allegations, along with claims that the rapper drugged individuals against
their will.
