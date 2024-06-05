Disgraced Hip Hop Mogul, SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS sells majority stake in Revolt amid legal issues







Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Disgraced Hip Hop Mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs has parted ways with the media company he founded, Revolt, selling his majority stake in the company which is now owned by employees amid several lawsuits alleging sexual assault.

Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels told The New York Times before Revolt announced its new leadership that Diddy and the company were now “completely separated and dissociated from each other,” adding Diddy is no longer on the board and has no shares or equity in Revolt.

“Shares held by the company’s former chair, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, have been fully redeemed and retired,” the company told the outlet in a statement.

It continued: "As the company continues to pioneer a new era of entertainment that empowers creators and establishes a new media model, this transformative structure ensures that the employees who are driving the company’s growth also have the opportunity to benefit from its success."

According to NBC News, Revolt "will remain Black-owned and operated."

Diddy stepped down as Revolt’s chairman last November after his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and two other women accused him of sexual assault and abuse, and at that time the company said he had previously had “no operational or day-to-day role in the business.”

At the time, Revolt released a statement via social media announcing the "I'll Be Missing You" artist would no longer serve as the network's chairman, while a rep for the rapper told PEOPLE that it was a temporary move.

"Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt," the company's statement began. "While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora."

It continued, "Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of Revolt — one that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating and championing our culture — and that continues."

Since November 2023, Combs has been named in eight civil lawsuits.

At least six people have claimed in their filings that the Bad Boy Entertainment founder sexually assaulted or harassed with the latest lawsuit filed on May 23. Some of the lawsuits included trafficking allegations, along with claims that the rapper drugged individuals against their will.