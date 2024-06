Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - Afrobeats singer David Adeleke aka Davido, and his partner, Chioma Rowland, will tie the knot on June 25.

In a video shared by UK-based Pastor, Tobi Adeboyega, an excited Davido could be heard inviting people to the wedding.

“Guys, you have to come on the 25th [of June] for my wedding,” he said

Congrats to them!

