Shock as Police Officer JACOB OGENDO forgives IAN NJOROGE who attacked and buttered him badly in public at Mirema after SONKO’s intervention

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 – In a surprising turn of events, Corporal Jacob Ogendo, the police officer brutally attacked by 19-year-old Ian Njoroge at Mirema in full view of the public, has forgiven his attacker.
Ogendo extended forgiveness to
his assailant amidst growing tensions over police brutality and calls for
justice.
The dramatic turn of events
unfolded after a recorded phone call, released by former Nairobi Governor Mike
Sonko earlier today revealed Ogendo's willingness to meet with Njoroge's family
in a bid to reconcile.
As part of the agreement, the
family is expected to issue a public apology to both Ogendo and the police
force.
"Even though I am hurt, I
will agree to forgive him," stated Ogendo, displaying a level of
forgiveness rarely seen in cases of such nature.
However, he vehemently denied
claims of soliciting a bribe, setting the stage for a complex legal and moral
dilemma.
There were allegations leveled
by the defense that Ogendo had demanded a bribe of Ksh10,000.
Njoroge, who appeared before
Milimani Principal Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi on Tuesday, now faces a series of
charges, including robbery with violence, causing grievous harm, and resisting
arrest.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
