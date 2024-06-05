Corrupt Agriculture CS MITHIKA LINTURI is not off the hook yet – See who has filed a petition against him

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi is not off the hook yet even after surviving an impeachment motion a fortnight ago.
This is after the Law Society of Kenya lodged a fresh petition against Linturi, issuing new
demands
The petition asserts that Linturi
and his Principal Secretary, Paul Ronoh, should be held accountable for the
distribution of fake fertilizer to thousands of farmers.
Furthermore, it calls for the
court to declare that the parliamentary select committee, consisting of 11
members, erred in its findings.
The investigation revealed that
seven committee members supported Linturi, leading to the dismissal of the
impeachment motion initiated by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka.
National Assembly Speaker Moses
Wetang'ula declared the lack of substantial evidence to implicate Linturi in
the fake fertilizer scandal.
Upon receiving the petition, the
court instructed the Law Society of Kenya to serve the respondents and
scheduled a hearing for July 4 to determine further proceedings.
