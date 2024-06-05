Corrupt Agriculture CS MITHIKA LINTURI is not off the hook yet – See who has filed a petition against him







Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi is not off the hook yet even after surviving an impeachment motion a fortnight ago.

This is after the Law Society of Kenya lodged a fresh petition against Linturi, issuing new demands

The petition asserts that Linturi and his Principal Secretary, Paul Ronoh, should be held accountable for the distribution of fake fertilizer to thousands of farmers.

Furthermore, it calls for the court to declare that the parliamentary select committee, consisting of 11 members, erred in its findings.

The investigation revealed that seven committee members supported Linturi, leading to the dismissal of the impeachment motion initiated by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula declared the lack of substantial evidence to implicate Linturi in the fake fertilizer scandal.

Upon receiving the petition, the court instructed the Law Society of Kenya to serve the respondents and scheduled a hearing for July 4 to determine further proceedings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST