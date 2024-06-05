I was surprised when RUTO said he is ready to support my AU job bid – RAILA ODINGA says









Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said he was very surprised when the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime led by President William Ruto said it is supporting his bid for the African Union chairperson seat.

Speaking during a joint press briefing with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Wednesday, June 5, Raila said he did not expect to be supported by the Ruto administration.

The former premier noted that he made a decision to offer his service to the African continent and was not asked by the government to vie for the AU top seat.

“The Kenyan government did not ask me to run for the African Union Commission chairmanship, I made a decision that I want to offer myself to serve the continent.

"You cannot run for this position without being sponsored by your country, your candidature is not valid until your country says yes,” said Raila.

He continued,” I was pleasantly surprised that the Kenyan government said that they would support me. I was expecting them to say No. I don’t know the reason they said yes.”

On his part, Mudavdadi disclosed that the government is supporting the Azimio leader because he is competent and has the requisite experience.

The Kenyan DAILY POST