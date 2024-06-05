I was surprised when RUTO said he is ready to support my AU job bid – RAILA ODINGA says

Speaking during a joint press
briefing with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Wednesday, June 5,
Raila said he did not expect to be supported by the Ruto administration.
The former premier noted that he
made a decision to offer his service to the African continent and was not asked
by the government to vie for the AU top seat.
“The Kenyan government did not ask me to run for the African Union Commission chairmanship, I made a decision that I want to offer myself to serve the continent.
"You cannot run for this position
without being sponsored by your country, your candidature is not valid until
your country says yes,” said Raila.
He continued,” I was pleasantly
surprised that the Kenyan government said that they would support me. I was
expecting them to say No. I don’t know the reason they said yes.”
On his part, Mudavdadi disclosed
that the government is supporting the Azimio leader because he is competent and
has the requisite experience.
