Shock as a LUO man walks into church, defecates on statue of Jesus as congregants pray in RAILA ODINGA’s backyard









Friday, June 7, 2024 - Police in Bondo Siaya County are investigating an incident where a middle-aged man walked into a church and pooped at the altar.

The incident happened at St. Andrew's Bondo Catholic where the man performed the uncouth act while other congregants were engaged in prayers.

CCTV footage showed a man in a black and white striped shirt and black trousers stealthily entering the church while congregants were deeply immersed in prayers.

The man then went to the upper gallery where he allegedly hid the statue, proceeded to the altar where he defecated on the statue, and then walked out quietly.

"He hid the defaced statue under the pews. Efforts to trace the suspect are currently ongoing," police said.

Father Edwin Obudho reported the incident to the Siaya police station and urged them to get to the bottom of the case and identify the man.

