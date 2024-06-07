Shock as a LUO man walks into church, defecates on statue of Jesus as congregants pray in RAILA ODINGA’s backyard

The incident happened at St. Andrew's Bondo Catholic where
the man performed the uncouth act while other congregants were engaged in
prayers.
CCTV footage showed a man in a black and white striped shirt
and black trousers stealthily entering the church while congregants were deeply
immersed in prayers.
The man then went to the upper gallery where he allegedly
hid the statue, proceeded to the altar where he defecated on the statue, and
then walked out quietly.
"He hid the defaced statue under the pews. Efforts to
trace the suspect are currently ongoing," police said.
Father Edwin Obudho reported the incident to the Siaya
police station and urged them to get to the bottom of the case and identify the
man.
