ODM Senator says he doesn’t support One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling revenue-sharing formula despite RAILA ODINGA’s endorsement.









Friday, June 7, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) senator has said he will not support sharing national resources using the one-man, one-shilling formula even after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga endorsed the policy on Thursday.

Speaking on Friday, Narok County Senator Ledama Ole Kina said the formula would discriminate against 24 counties, and he would not vote for it because it would deny other counties money.

"I disagree with a one man, one vote, one shilling; in 24 counties, the majority have been discriminated against for way too long! I will never vote to deny any county money!"

According to Ledama, equity and even development across the country could be achieved by allocating money according to land size rather than population.

"The only way to have equity in Kenya and for development to be spread across the nation is for money to be divided based on land size! Not population," Ledama stated.

