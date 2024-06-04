SHOCK as lifeless body of former Huruma Ward MCA, LUCY CHOMBA, is found in her house - Her husband who was also an MCA died while in office.







Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Police have launched investigations after former Huruma Ward MCA, Lucy Chomba, was found dead in her house in Eldoret town.

She served as an MCA twice but lost during the 2022 elections.

Uasin Gishu County police commander Benjamin Mwanthi confirmed the death and said the officers have visited the scene.

“My officers were at the home,” Mwanthi said.

“We are investigating the cause of the death and will give more details,” he added.

Lucy’s husband was also an MCA and he died while in office.

He served the same Huruma Ward before his demise.

Lucy was elected in a by-election to replace her husband.

Curious neighbours, family, and friends were seen milling around her house at the West Indies estate, where her body was discovered.

See photos.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.