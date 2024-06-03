See how JUDY MUTAVE is glowing after she took House of Grace Bishop DAVID MURIITHI to court and started getting child support - She gets Ksh 100K monthly from the wealthy Man of God (PHOTOs).









Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Judy Mutave, a city hairdresser, came into the limelight after she took Bishop David Muriithi of House of Grace Church to court over child support.

She sired a kid with the flamboyant preacher in 2018 after being in an on-and-off relationship.

Judy demanded monthly upkeep of Sh100,000 for her son and asked the court to compel Muriithi to pay fees at Kiota School for the boy.

She was also seeking Sh1,000 for salon, Sh5,000 for entertainment, Sh3,000 for utilities, Sh2,000 for the boy’s toys, Sh20,000 per month for food and shopping, Sh35,000 for house rent and Sh11,000 for clothing

To save himself from the public drama, bishop Muriithi agreed to provide child support as his baby mama demanded.

Judy is glowing and living a soft life after getting child support from Bishop Muriithi.

See her latest photos.

































