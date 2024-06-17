SHOCK as it emerges that GACHAGUA doesn’t eat or drink at State House for fear of being poisoned as the rift between him and RUTO deepens - CS KURIA spills the beans.





Monday, June 17, 2024 - Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has exposed the infighting in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance through an explosive letter.

In the letter that leaked to the public on Sunday, June 16, Kuria made serious allegations about embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Kuria alleged that Gachagua doesn’t eat or drink at State House for fear of being poisoned, even as the rift between him and President William Ruto deepens.

“Now you have refused to even have a cup of tea in State House, saying you fear you will be poisoned. Make me understand how you now expect us to feel safe coming to your Karen residence for Cabinet Committee meetings.

"Won't you also poison us now that you have a good idea of how poisoning works?” Kuria posed.

The Public Service CS further claimed the second-in-command had demanded KSh 10 billion from President William Ruto to use in 'fixing the ground' due to protests in Mt Kenya as a result of the high cost of living.

“When the cost of living was high and there was discontent on the ground, you went to the president and demanded that he give you cash of Ksh 10 billion to go fix the ground in Mount Kenya.

"Since it was denied, you now throw tantrums.

"How would the cash have benefited the people of Mount Kenya?” he posed.

The vocal CS also claimed that Gachagua engineered his removal from the lucrative Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

He said the deputy president has been pressuring the president to fire him ever since the Cabinet was unveiled.

“You pressed President Ruto repeatedly to have me fired.

"When you failed, you succeeded in having me transferred from the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry because you thought my efforts in poverty reduction, job creation, and wealth creation were too dangerous for your plans,” he added in the letter.

