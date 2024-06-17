I will not support the impeachment of GACHAGUA – RAILA ODINGA declares as the in-fighting in RUTO’s UDA escalates

Monday, June 17, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has stated that he will not support the planned impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
On Saturday, Defence Cabinet SecretaryAden Duale and his Public
Service counterpart, Moses Kuria, said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime will
impeach the second in command for disrespecting President William Ruto and his
team.
But speaking on Saturday evening, Raila Odinga through his lawyer Paul
Mwangi said Azimio One Kenya Alliance will not support Gachagua's impeachment.
Mwangi instead insisted the
opposition coalition will fight to ensure Gachagua enjoys his security of
tenure as enshrined in the constitution.
"Anyone counting on using the opposition numbers in Parliament to impeach Riggy G should re-plan. We used to hate Riggy G because he was inside the UDA pis*ng on us.
"He is still
inside UDA, but now he is on them. The opposition shall ensure Riggy G has the
security of tenure," Mwangi said
The Kenyan DAILY POST
