I will not support the impeachment of GACHAGUA – RAILA ODINGA declares as the in-fighting in RUTO’s UDA escalates





Monday, June 17, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has stated that he will not support the planned impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

On Saturday, Defence Cabinet SecretaryAden Duale and his Public Service counterpart, Moses Kuria, said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime will impeach the second in command for disrespecting President William Ruto and his team.

But speaking on Saturday evening, Raila Odinga through his lawyer Paul Mwangi said Azimio One Kenya Alliance will not support Gachagua's impeachment.

Mwangi instead insisted the opposition coalition will fight to ensure Gachagua enjoys his security of tenure as enshrined in the constitution.

"Anyone counting on using the opposition numbers in Parliament to impeach Riggy G should re-plan. We used to hate Riggy G because he was inside the UDA pis*ng on us.

"He is still inside UDA, but now he is on them. The opposition shall ensure Riggy G has the security of tenure," Mwangi said

