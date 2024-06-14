Shock as it emerges that even Treasury PS Dr. CHRIS KIPTOO is not familiar with Finance Bill 2024 – He is like KAREN NYAMU









Friday, June 14, 2024 - On Thursday, Treasury Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo embarrassed President William Ruto's regime by revealing his lack of awareness about the contents of the Finance Bill 2024.

The controversial bill authored by the Treasury is set to introduce several taxes, including those on bread, Boda Boda, Mpesa, and bank transactions, among others.

However, when Kiptoo appeared on Citizen TV on Thursday to explain the Budget and Finance Bill 2024, he was clueless when asked some questions by presenter Sam Gituku.

The PS stuttered and mumbled when asked about the Motor Vehicle Tax, leading many Kenyans to question what Kiptoo was doing in a crucial ministry like the Treasury.

Here are some comments from Kenyans after Kiptoo embarrassed the Ruto government live on Citizen TV

“Sam Gituku has turned Dr Chris Kiptoo into a stammerer on Citizen TV..IMF should be called next to explain their taxes,” Henry Kabogo stated.

“Congratulations to Sam Gituku for showing us how Dr. Chris Kiptoo is incompetent to be a PS Treasury. This government is introducing taxes that it can not even explain. Extremely sad,” Alinur Mohamed wrote.

“Treasury PS. Cannot provide a justification for the motor vehicle tax. How do you think he got his job?,” Senator Edwin Sifuna wrote.

“Dr. Chris Kiptoo, the PS Treasury, is currently embarrassing himself on Citizen TV,” Gabriel Oguda wrote.

