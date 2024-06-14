RAILA ODINGA’s ODM pledges severe punishment for any Opposition MP backing FINANCE BILL 2024 - You must stand with the people!!





Friday, June 14, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has vowed to punish any MP who will support Finance Bill 2024.

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed announced that all ODM MPs must reject the Finance Bill 2024.

"Asking for a trip out of the country for the minority side is a no-go zone from next week,’’ Junet said ahead of the budget reading.

The MP described the proposed Finance Bill, 2024 as draconian and punitive saying it flies in the face of the Kenya Kwanza’s promise to lower the cost of living.

The outspoken MP warned ODM lawmakers planning to absent themselves during the processing of the Bill that "choices have consequences."

“There will be no walkout, it is mandatory for the minority members to come to parliament and participate fully whether in second or third reading,’’ he said.

“This time absence will not be allowed and everybody must follow the position that the minority will take, if anybody votes against the minority position, there will be consequences,’’ he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST