SHOCK as an intoxicated lady driving a Prado hits 3 boda boda riders and runs over a woman near Bar Next Door after a night of heavy drinking (VIDEO).





Thursday, June 20, 2024 - A lady who was driving under the influence of alcohol caused an accident as she was driving from Bar Next Door, where she spent the night indulging in alcohol.

According to an eyewitness, the accident happened last Sunday at around 6:08 am.

She hit three boda boda riders who were waiting for customers near the popular entertainment joint and also ran over a woman.

In the CCTV footage obtained from a nearby building, the lady is seen losing control of her white Prado before hitting some boda boda riders and a woman who was standing by waiting for a cab.

She accelerated the car and drove through a wall.

The car stopped after she rammed into a pole.

Curious onlookers were seen surrounding the badly damaged vehicle and pulling her out of the vehicle.

She was reportedly too drunk to even remember her name.





Watch the footage.

Do not drink and drive. An Uber will only cost you 2k maximum. Nothing on your car or your body can be fixed with that amount.

pic.twitter.com/bHD0lv1s69 — JaPrado. (@Dr_AustinOmondi) June 19, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.