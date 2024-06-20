SHIF is a disaster and will fail terribly – Former Health CS MUTAHI KAGWE tells RUTO and NAKHUMICHA





Thursday, June 20, 2024 - Former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has trashed President William Ruto’s Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), terming it a disaster in waiting.

Speaking during an interview, Kagwe wondered why a right-thinking president would want to replace the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) with SHIF, which he said will not work.

Kagwe questioned the necessity of shifting the national health insurance system, suggesting that insuring some government employees under private sector insurers could lead to the downfall of SHIF.

According to him, the public funds intended for health should continue to be channeled through NHIF.

“I have never quite understood the necessity of the changes that happened because I have always believed that considering that insurance is based on probability and medical insurance more so than anything else.

"Money from the exchequer meant for health purposes should be channeled through NHIF as it were,” he stated.

Kagwe specifically criticised the National Police Service’s decision to commission a consortium of insurers for their healthcare needs instead of using NHIF.

He argued that the Ksh8.67 billion contributed by police officers is crucial for the national fund to cover more Kenyans.

The former health secretary's comments have sparked a heated debate over the future of national health insurance in Kenya.

While proponents argue that SHIF will provide more comprehensive and equitable healthcare coverage, critics like Kagwe worry that the transition could disrupt access and financial stability.

The Kenyan DAILY POST