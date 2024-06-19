RUTO shuts critics claiming that his 4-trillion budget and the draconian Finance Bill were prepared by IMF and World Bank – Look!





Thursday, June 20, 2024 – President William Ruto has finally responded to concerns by Kenyans that international monetary lenders were influencing the proposed taxes in the country.

Speaking to BBC, Ruto, through Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura explained that when lenders such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) provide funds to Kenya, they assess the country’s ability to repay those loans.

He emphasized that the Kenya Kwanza government's priority is to repay its debts, which necessitates the need to increase taxes.

"As a government, we are keen to meet all the debt obligations that is why we were able to pay the Eurobond on time when people thought we could default.

"We are keen to ensure that the credit lending remains high and that is why we will do everything possible," he stated.

During the interview, Mwaura reiterated that Kenya was only working to show that it could repay its debts to international lenders.

This remark comes as a section of Kenyans and leaders in opposition who are rejecting the Finance Bill 2024 have alluded that international players such as the lenders were responsible for the hike in punitive taxes.

"We don't need IMF Kenya, we can do it on our own," Narok Senator Ledama Olekina stated on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST