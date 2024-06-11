Shock as Haiti Gangs start fleeing the city for fear as RUTO readies his troops for deployment – Look! They are terrified of Kenya police

Sources privy to the information
revealed that the gang members had started to relocate from Haiti's capital to
provincial towns located miles away from the city.
The gangs' shift in strategy has
made it easier for police officers to track them down, with reports indicating
that several of them have been apprehended.
Earlier this week, police in
Port-au-Prince managed to arrest and detain some of the prison escapees who had
opted to join the gangs.
While being interrogated, one of
the gang members admitted to having escaped prison on the night of March 2 this
year.
Human rights organizations are
now calling on the Haitian police force to make more reinforcements to curb the
resettlement of the gangs in the provincial areas.
The latest development comes
against the backdrop of the planned deployment of the multinational police
force to the Caribbean nation.
President William Ruto in a
recent interview with BBC News, revealed that the deployment
would be done in the next three weeks.
The Head of State noted that the
security base that would house the Kenyan troops was 70 per cent complete and
that there would similarly be a supply of equipment before the date.
Ruto's sentiments came barely
days after reaching an agreement with United States President Joe Biden
about the timelines of the deployment and what the mission would entail.
