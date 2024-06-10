Ogembo Law Court Magistrate, Hon L.K SINDANI, exposed for taking bribes in clubs, preying on junior clerks and even ‘chewing’ the wife of a man who had filed for divorce.









Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - Ogembo Law Court Magistrate, Hon L.K Sindani, is on the spot after it emerged that he is one of the most corrupt judicial officers in the country.

Word has it that Sindani starts his court sessions very late ( mostly between 11am- 12PM) because he spends the early hours of the day in an alcohol den near the court premises receiving bribes from lawyers and litigants to rule in their favour.

He also has a habit of preying on junior clerks and at one time, he was interdicted for having an affair with the wife of a man who had filed for divorce.

He got his job back in unclear circumstances.

According to those in the know, the rogue magistrate is a liquor slave and you can even bribe him with a bottle of mzinga to rule in your favour.

Check out the expose.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.