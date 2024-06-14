Shame as Kericho Governor squanders money allocated for Londiani accident victims to fly his office girlfriend, BETSY CHEBET, for a lavish birthday trip to Canada (PHOTOs).

The
Government allocated Ksh 14.5 Million to help victims of the tragic accident.
Word
on the street is that the Governor spent the money to fund an extravagant trip
to Canada.
He
reportedly flew his office girlfriend Betsy Chebet to Canada to celebrate her
birthday.
Betsy
enjoys special favours from the Governor, including unofficial trips both
locally and internationally, complete with hefty per diems.
She
also gets lucrative tenders, thanks to her affair with the Governor.
He
also rewarded her for satisfying his ‘manly needs’ by appointing her the Chief
Officer for Lands, Housing, and Physical Planning, and currently, she is also the
acting Chief Officer for Public Service Management, earning double salaries.
Below are photos of the Governor’s alleged girlfriend, Betsy Chebet.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
