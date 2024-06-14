Shame as Kericho Governor squanders money allocated for Londiani accident victims to fly his office girlfriend, BETSY CHEBET, for a lavish birthday trip to Canada (PHOTOs).









Friday, June 14, 2024 - Kericho Governor Eric Mutai is embroiled in a scandal after he reportedly squandered money allocated by the national government through Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to help victims of the Londiani accident that left 52 people dead and scores injured.

The Government allocated Ksh 14.5 Million to help victims of the tragic accident.

Word on the street is that the Governor spent the money to fund an extravagant trip to Canada.

He reportedly flew his office girlfriend Betsy Chebet to Canada to celebrate her birthday.

Betsy enjoys special favours from the Governor, including unofficial trips both locally and internationally, complete with hefty per diems.

She also gets lucrative tenders, thanks to her affair with the Governor.

He also rewarded her for satisfying his ‘manly needs’ by appointing her the Chief Officer for Lands, Housing, and Physical Planning, and currently, she is also the acting Chief Officer for Public Service Management, earning double salaries.

Below are photos of the Governor’s alleged girlfriend, Betsy Chebet.

