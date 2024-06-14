BETTY KYALLO’s boyfriend shares his passport to prove his real age - Lashes out at haters and says he is over the moon after BETTY said they will ‘make babies’.





Friday, June 14, 2024 - Betty Kyallo’s boyfriend Charlie has finally revealed his real age.

Charlie denied claims that he is 21-years-old as alleged on social media.

He said he is 26 years old and shared his passport to prove his age.

He went ahead and lashed out at haters for trolling him after Betty made their affair public.

Charlie said he has found happiness in Betty Kyallo despite being trolled on social media, adding that he is excited they will make babies.

He described Betty as a ‘friend, wife, mother and partner in crime’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.