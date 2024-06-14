Watch GACHAGUA’s security team using sniffer dogs to inspect the dais before he arrived for an event in Ruai - Is the DP fearing for his life? (VIDEO).









Friday, June 14, 2024 - VIP security officers assigned to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were filmed using sniffer dogs to inspect the dias before he arrived in Ruai, where he was invited to commission new classrooms at Manyatta Primary School.

The dogs, which were being held by the officers, could be seen sniffing around the dias and the nearby areas.

They sniffed around the podium, the chairs, and the floral arrangements, ensuring that everything was in order.

Each dog was accompanied by a handler showing a testament to their important role.

The place was still mostly empty, save for a few curious onlookers who had come early to catch a glimpse of the preparations.

The dogs are trained to detect the slightest hint of danger and are an essential part of the security protocol for such events.

