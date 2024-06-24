See why BONIFACE MWANGI has been hiding since Friday – Rogue DCI officers are being used like tissue papers yet they are paid peanuts





Monday, June 24, 2024 - Human rights crusader Boniface Mwangi said he went into hiding on Friday after discovering that rogue Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers were planning to arrest him.

Mwangi disclosed in a social media post on Saturday that DCI officers had intended to arrest him on Friday at City Mortuary, where he went to view the body of Rex Kanyike, a young man shot by a police officer during demonstrations in Nairobi.

“I just survived a possible kidnapping attempt by @DCI_Kenya officers.

"Anyone who stands between the will of the people shall fail.

"I’m going to be offline. Continue with the struggle!,” Mwangi wrote on his X platform.

The Award-winning photographer is among the social media influencers being sought by the police for allegedly organizing the demonstrations that have disrupted the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST