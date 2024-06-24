See why BONIFACE MWANGI has been hiding since Friday – Rogue DCI officers are being used like tissue papers yet they are paid peanuts


Monday, June 24, 2024 Human rights crusader Boniface Mwangi said he went into hiding on Friday after discovering that rogue Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers were planning to arrest him.

Mwangi disclosed in a social media post on Saturday that DCI officers had intended to arrest him on Friday at City Mortuary, where he went to view the body of Rex Kanyike, a young man shot by a police officer during demonstrations in Nairobi.

“I just survived a possible kidnapping attempt by @DCI_Kenya officers. 

"Anyone who stands between the will of the people shall fail. 

"I’m going to be offline. Continue with the struggle!,” Mwangi wrote on his X platform.

The Award-winning photographer is among the social media influencers being sought by the police for allegedly organizing the demonstrations that have disrupted the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

