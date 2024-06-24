RUTO bows to pressure and now wants to meet with leaders of GEN Z over protests – Could this be a trap?





Monday, June 24, 2024 - President William Ruto has laid a trap for young Kenyans demonstrating by claiming that he wants to have dialogue with their leaders.

In an effort to calm the youth protesting against the contentious Finance Bill 2024, Ruto said he would talk with them to understand their grievances.

“And I want to tell you that we are going to have a conversation so that we can identify your issues and work together as a nation,” he said.

However, it is unclear how the President intends to engage the ‘leaderless and partyless’ protesters whose demonstrations have been coordinated through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, X, TikTok, and Instagram.

Some political analysts say Ruto is setting a trap for Gen Z, as identifying their leaders will make it easier to dismantle the protests by arresting and jailing them

The Kenyan DAILY POST