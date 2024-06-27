See where CS MURKOMEN and 4 Kenya Kwanza MPs slept when chaos erupted during anti-finance bill protests - These guys are cowards.





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA), Robert Alai, claims that senior government officials and members of parliament affiliated to the Kenya Kwanza coalition were shaken after youths stormed Parliament on Tuesday during the violent anti-finance bill demos.

According to Alai, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and 4 Kenya Kwanza MPs spent the night at Hemingway’s hotel - one of the most prestigious hotels in the city.

They were reportedly fearing for their lives after the protests turned chaotic.

Protesters started targeting the private residences of Kenya Kwanza politicians, prompting Murkomen and the 4 MPs to spend the night in the posh hotel.

“Murkomen and 4 MPs allied to Kenya Kwanza went to spend the night in Hemingway’s Hotel last night while fearing for their lives over the demonstrations,’’ Alai tweeted.





The Tuesday protests saw MPs escape through an underground channel after the Parliament came under siege when a group of anti-tax demonstrators gained access to the House moments after lawmakers passed President Ruto’s highly contested Finance Bill 2024.

The protesters, who had been clashing with police and chanting anti-government slogans in Nairobi since morning, accessed the highly fortified Parliament Buildings via Uhuru Highway.

The MPs escaped to Bunge Towers through an underground channel as the anti-tax protesters breached the Parliament Building.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.