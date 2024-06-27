See what OSCAR SUDI said after angry Gen Zs looted and set his newly built multi-million club TIMBA XO on fire

Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has broken his silence over the looting and vandalism of his newly built multi-million club Timba XO over his support for the controversial Finance Bill.
In a statement, Sudi claimed that the looting and vandalism
of his newly launched Timber XO club in Eldoret was planned.
He alleged that politicians from the Rift Valley region
planned the vandalism.
The UDA lawmaker condemned the move saying he has never
thought of destroying anyone’s property.
“I have never in my life planned to destroy people’s property.
"My work has always been helping people who don't have parents, building churches, and other things.
"We know people who organized it and the
leaders are from home,” said Sudi.
At the same time, the Kapsaret MP suspended all his planned
activities including charity events and fundraising until further notice until
further notice.
“I will not say anything bad but since it has become
something else let me also rest and suspend everything that I had planned until
further notice,” Sudi stated.
“You destroyed the county and where people do plans for
development or destroy the business belonging to a person from the area. It's
okay. I wish you well,” he added.
