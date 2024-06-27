CS MOSES KURIA now reveals RUTO’s nefarious plans to impose 25% tax on imported shoes amid protests by the Gen Zs





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has disclosed plans by President William Ruto’s government to impose a 25 per cent tax on shoe imports.

This comes amid demonstrations by the Gen Zs who do not want any further increase in taxes.

During an interview, Kuria stated that the taxes aim to reduce the appeal of importing shoes and support local manufacturers.

According to Kuria, Kenya possesses ample livestock resources to supply hides needed for shoe manufacturing, underscoring the country's potential to bolster its local shoe industry.

"This year, by the way, we are imposing a 25 per cent on shoes. If you want to buy from Italy, prepare to pay more," the CS stated.

"We have skin and have the second-largest herd of cattle that can produce shoes in Africa and right here in Kenya."

The CS further revealed that during his tenure in the Ministry of Trade, he imposed taxes on imports of products such as cement.

As a result, he celebrated the opening of a clinker factory in West Pokot that now employs 2,800 people.

"We have these huge problems of unemployment and when we keep on importing things from outside denying our country of jobs, we are really sabotaging ourselves," Kuria added.

"Last year, I put in taxes for imports which are brought in from outside. As a result, a factory for cement was opened up in West Pokot. 2,800 people are employed as a result of deliberate policies that I put there."

President William Ruto had made public his plans to ban the importation of shoes entirely to promote local industries in the sector.

